Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,855 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,082 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $22.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

