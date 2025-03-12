2,577,338 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,577,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,841,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.76% of Starwood Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,345,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,960,000 after buying an additional 399,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,593,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,153,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,801,000 after purchasing an additional 43,109 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,791,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Shares of STWD opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

