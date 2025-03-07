Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 187.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 17.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OFIX shares. StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orthofix Medical

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Massimo Calafiore sold 10,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $169,612.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,347.82. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Andrews sold 4,655 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $83,277.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,312 shares in the company, valued at $506,501.68. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,442 shares of company stock worth $436,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.39.

About Orthofix Medical

(Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.