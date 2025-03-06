Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $2.95 Million Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TKO Group by 491.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 31,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.03 per share, with a total value of $4,452,924.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,674,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,803,953.66. The trade was a 1.91 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shane Kapral sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $146,765.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,816.50. This trade represents a 31.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,498,297 shares of company stock valued at $387,671,461 and have sold 71,457 shares valued at $10,153,456. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TKO Group Trading Up 4.0 %

TKO Group Announces Dividend

TKO Group stock opened at $152.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.29 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.93 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

