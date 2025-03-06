Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.1% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $29,370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 186,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $7,111,778.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,521 shares in the company, valued at $96,125.73. This represents a 98.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,165,788 shares of company stock valued at $149,293,178 over the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

