35,948 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,046,000 after purchasing an additional 381,594 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 537,418 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,814,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,918,000 after purchasing an additional 107,183 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,094,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,540,000 after purchasing an additional 313,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:CP opened at $76.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

