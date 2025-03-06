Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.7% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Brueske Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 78,471.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,248,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,658,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240,810 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.50, for a total value of $257,505.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,692,495.50. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $6,300,738.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,154,349.31. The trade was a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 797,320 shares of company stock worth $517,913,331. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.6 %

META stock opened at $656.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $599.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $583.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.26.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

