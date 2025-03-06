Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $1,599,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 537,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.29 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,583,580. This trade represents a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,645.99. The trade was a 41.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.