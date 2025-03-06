Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,367 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Trex worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in Trex by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 39,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Trex by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,618,000 after purchasing an additional 84,748 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Price Performance

TREX stock opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.70. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,505.40. The trade was a 45.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

