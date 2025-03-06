SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 30,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,593,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,398.56. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 48,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $2,558,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,502 shares in the company, valued at $53,433,356.60. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,766 shares of company stock worth $24,402,956 in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SWTX opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.76. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $62.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.74% and a negative net margin of 134.73%. Analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

