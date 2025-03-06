Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,511 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective (down from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.43.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $174.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.60%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

