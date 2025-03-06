Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.12.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $271.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.70. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52-week low of $174.03 and a 52-week high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

