Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $705,000 Investment in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $849,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 868.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,367,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,376 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3,827.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 61,014.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,996,000 after buying an additional 1,009,792 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FLUT opened at $271.43 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12 month low of $174.03 and a 12 month high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLUT shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.12.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

