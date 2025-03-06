Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 371.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $110.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

