Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,663,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,085,000 after acquiring an additional 564,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,530,000 after buying an additional 36,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,790,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 42.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after buying an additional 101,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 63.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 197,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after buying an additional 76,875 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $292.74 on Thursday. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $441.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.33, for a total transaction of $553,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,839,829.87. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $64,139,445.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446.88. This represents a 99.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,639 shares of company stock valued at $105,445,057. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

