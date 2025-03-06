Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target at $66.25

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.32, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $68,543.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,827.10. The trade was a 75.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,722. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

