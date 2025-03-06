Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $751,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 124,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 61,865 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,370,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after buying an additional 638,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 164,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 85,085 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

