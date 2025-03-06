16,888 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $111.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.35. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.18 and a 1 year high of $152.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $189,969.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,855.48. This represents a 17.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $292,702.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405,501.51. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 747,564 shares of company stock valued at $92,693,312. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

