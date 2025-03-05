Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,601 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Enhabit by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter worth $97,000.

Insider Transactions at Enhabit

In other Enhabit news, Director Stuart M. Mcguigan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $132,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,396.10. This trade represents a 47.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $34,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,871.36. The trade was a 4.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EHAB. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enhabit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Enhabit Price Performance

Shares of EHAB opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. Enhabit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $427.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

