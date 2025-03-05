Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,130 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 136,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $91,106.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,406.28. This trade represents a 16.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $583,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,991.60. This trade represents a 8.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,839 shares of company stock worth $750,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Stock Down 1.7 %

SCSC opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $835.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource Profile

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.