Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,265 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 63,680 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 50,713 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,304 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tripadvisor by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,342 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 719.86, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.34. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

