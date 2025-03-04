IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 133 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management lifted its position in Crown Castle by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.23.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.99%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp raised Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.