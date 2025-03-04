Q1 Earnings Forecast for RCKT Issued By William Blair

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.98. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 168,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 71,372 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 294,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 621,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

