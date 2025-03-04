IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,334 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,255.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. This trade represents a 51.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,992. This trade represents a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

