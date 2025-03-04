Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FND. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 34.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,214 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $128,797,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,464,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,037,000 after purchasing an additional 926,208 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 221.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 483,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 333,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,865,000 after acquiring an additional 223,332 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.68.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average is $105.98. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.06 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

