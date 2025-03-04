Amalgamated Bank Acquires 263 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,271,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,817,000 after acquiring an additional 917,397 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,298,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,402,000 after purchasing an additional 499,067 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 330.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 188,997 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth $2,385,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

