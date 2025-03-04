Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,830 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.