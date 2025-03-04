Truist Financial Corp Acquires 595 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21,752.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,685 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,618,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after purchasing an additional 774,438 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3,195.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 568,594 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,309,000 after purchasing an additional 445,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4,509.5% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 378,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 370,726 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.53.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

