Amalgamated Bank Sells 288 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 16.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Frontdoor by 1,751.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 5,840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $63.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,552.20. This trade represents a 76.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $1,497,019.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,447.74. This represents a 73.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTDR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

