Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $391,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.