Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

In other news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,736.32. This represents a 55.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $269,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,918.68. This trade represents a 90.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM stock opened at $153.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.74. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $75.40 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

