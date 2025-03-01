William Blair Issues Pessimistic Outlook for GIC Earnings

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Global Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Shares of GIC opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $895.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.07 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

