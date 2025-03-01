Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of Fiserv Q1 Earnings

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $10.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.69 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $235.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.81. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.