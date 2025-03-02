CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.7% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $124.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

