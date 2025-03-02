Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 896.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 768.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 57,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 150,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.9 %

NVDA opened at $124.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.