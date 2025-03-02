KPP Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 768.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 57,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 51,031 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 650.0% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 150,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 768.4% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $124.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.