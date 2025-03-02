NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,486,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,404,000 after buying an additional 202,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,620.22. This represents a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,309 shares of company stock valued at $25,057,490 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

