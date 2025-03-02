Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $69.25 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 515,681 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 8.6% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $69,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.9 %

NVDA opened at $124.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. HSBC reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Melius Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.