Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 550 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $96.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $101.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

