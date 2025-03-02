HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,449 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.3% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $124.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.62.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

