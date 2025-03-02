Fiduciary Planning LLC Purchases 7,573 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 768.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 57,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 51,031 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 150,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $124.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.62.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

