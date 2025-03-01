Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for 5N Plus Q1 Earnings

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Cormark increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded 5N Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ventum Financial set a C$10.00 price target on 5N Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on 5N Plus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 5N Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.60.

VNP stock opened at C$6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$414.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.00. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$4.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.49.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

