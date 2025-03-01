Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 391.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 77,398 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Evergy by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 997,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after buying an additional 224,679 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 945,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,609,000 after buying an additional 239,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.12.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

