Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,032 iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 382.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 181,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,914,000 after purchasing an additional 144,126 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.46 and a 1 year high of $94.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.05.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

