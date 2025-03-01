First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $32,000 in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 552 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of KBR by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

