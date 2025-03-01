Truist Financial Corp Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $735,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,726,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,920,000 after purchasing an additional 89,011 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 488,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 48,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 1.28. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

