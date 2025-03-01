Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 5,661 Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BROS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $573,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 181,636 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 58,623 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

NYSE BROS opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.51. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.93, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $22,674,385.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at $225,674,752.68. This represents a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at $197,451,045.83. This represents a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.