Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 35.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 25.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,676,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Trading Up 3.5 %

Zeta Global stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $38.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZETA

About Zeta Global

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.