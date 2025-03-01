Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 35.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 25.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,676,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Zeta Global Trading Up 3.5 %
Zeta Global stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $38.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZETA
About Zeta Global
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zeta Global
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.