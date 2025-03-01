Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Toast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Toast by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Toast by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Toast by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Toast by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 146,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $38.65 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,860.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Compass Point began coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $81,320.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,360,535.74. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $39,867.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,579.44. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,779 shares of company stock worth $5,415,192 in the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

