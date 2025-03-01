OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,209,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4,891.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,839,000 after acquiring an additional 631,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 294,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $206.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total transaction of $443,540.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,870,698.48. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $3,753,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,875,254.18. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,962. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

